Jake White says URC has helped Boks and Wales to study each other

Bulls coach Jake White believes the recent meetings between SA sides and their Welsh counterparts will help the Springbok coaches in their planning for the Test series against the British team.

The Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus-led Boks are set to host Wales in a three-match Test series in July in Pretoria, Bloemfontein, and Cape Town.

The first Test will be played at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, July 2 (5.05pm).

The series will mark the start of the Boks' preparation ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France where SA will have a tough task defending their title.

Both SA and Wales have had a chance to closely study each other, thanks to the opportunity presented by the United Rugby Championship (URC).