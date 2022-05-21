'We played our hearts out,' says Sharks coach Everitt after defeat to Ulster

Despite his team looking disjointed for most of their important United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Ulster, Sharks coach Sean Everitt felt his men “played their hearts out” in the loss.

The Sharks, who had already secured a playoff spot, went down 24-21 to Ulster in Belfast, Ireland, to lose their top spot in the SA Shield and put their chances of a home quarterfinal at massive risk despite getting a losing bonus point.

The scoreline might give an impression that the Sharks pushed the Irish club for most of the match, but the truth is that the Durbanites played their hearts out for 18 minutes instead of 80 minutes.

Everitt's side weren’t able to score a point until the 62nd minute when they were 17 down, thanks to an amazing effort from their bench.

The Sharks' late three tries came from replacements Ntuthuko Mchunu, Grant Williams and starter Marius Louw.

Everitt’s men had a poor start to the match as they went to the break down 10 points and didn't start the second half as a side that was on the back foot.

“We are disappointed with the loss. The boys prepared really well for the game, there was a lot of energy on the field, they played their hearts out and left nothing out there,” Everitt said after the game.

“The way they fought back at the end obviously justifies my comments.

“The first half wasn’t a great start for us and defensively at times we weren’t sharp enough and we allowed them to get over the line on two occasions, and score tries that they really didn’t work hard for.”