Bok legend Matfield tipping Bulls to beat Sharks in URC quarterfinal at Loftus

There was nothing much separating the two teams on the URC standings after the round robin stage with the Bulls ending their campaign in fourth spot and the Sharks in fifth, with a one-point difference.

“The Bulls are a better-coached team at the moment, they know how they want to play, they know how they want to win games and because of that I think they have the upper hand at Loftus,” he said.

If the Bulls prevail over the Sharks they will have the arduous task of travelling to Ireland to take on Leinster, who finished top of the standings in the group phase, in the semifinal next weekend.

“They [the Bulls] have only been knockout specialists in local competitions but they are favourites against the Sharks even though it is going to be it is going to be very difficult.

“Once they go over to Europe, maybe for a semifinal, it is going to be more difficult against a team like Leinster. Teams that want to beat Leinster will have to be at their best. If there are two teams that can do it I believe it is the Bulls and the Stormers.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.