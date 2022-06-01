Boks start preparations for season with training camp in Pretoria

The Springboks will start their preparations for the coming season with a three-week preparation camp in Pretoria that starts this weekend.

The season begins with three Tests against Wales in the Castle Lager Incoming Series in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town in July.

With three SA franchises in the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals this weekend, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will announce the squad next month.

Selected local players will also be invited to join the preparation camps as their respective franchises’ URC campaigns come to an end. They will participate training sessions over the next three weeks.