Rugby

Bulls pivot Johan Goosen says URC has proven a lot of South Africans wrong

01 June 2022 - 16:15 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen has confirmed he will return on the field in three months' time.
Image: Lee Warren

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, who is itching to get back on the field, believes the United Rugby Championship (URC) has left a lot of South Africans who expected the tournament to be easy for SA franchises with egg on their faces.

Four local franchises, the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions, had a tough start to the URC after their move from the Sanzaar’s Super Rugby competition last year.

However, the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks managed to get to the quarterfinals with the Bulls and Stormers securing home berths for the knockouts this weekend.

“It’s been tough in Europe. I think a lot of South Africans thought it was going to be easy, but as we saw it’s been tough for the SA teams.

“But now we are doing really well, three of the four SA teams are in the quarterfinals. That’s great for SA rugby and it’s great for the Bulls to be in the playoffs of the URC and the Currie Cup.”

The Bulls host the Sharks at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (1.45pm) while the Stormers entertain Scottish side Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium (7pm).

The three SA sides have also qualified for the European Champions Cup where they will face teams from England and France.

Having played in the Champions Cup during his time with French side Racing 92, Goosen has warned that the competition is going to be tougher than the URC.

“It’s really tough, I’ve played there and I’ve played in the final — it’s another level up from the URC. It’s nice to see where we are as the union.”

Goosen, who missed most of the Bulls’ URC campaign after sustaining a knee injury in their third game of the season against Cardiff, said he was set to make a comeback early next season.

“Hopefully I can be back on the pitch now. It’s been a long time, eight months. It’s tough, even mentally, this was my 11th operation, but I’m used to that and it’s not nice, but it’s part of rugby. Hopefully, in three or two months I can play some good rugby again.”

Goosen’s injury was a big blow for him as he was knocking hard on the Springboks door.

“I had some troubles in the past, that I don’t want to talk about, but I was in a good place mentally when I came back to the Bulls and I thought I played good rugby.

“I did well enough to get a mention at the Boks so it was sad when I was injured. It starts over again now and I need to work hard and hopefully I can perform and play good rugby again.

“The target is to start the URC. I think I’m going to miss the first two or three matches. I need to get the confidence back for the Bulls, but I still need to make the Bulls again because Chris [Smith] and Morne [Steyn] have been playing. But it’s a good challenge for me and I’m looking forward to that.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

