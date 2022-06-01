Bulls pivot Johan Goosen says URC has proven a lot of South Africans wrong

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, who is itching to get back on the field, believes the United Rugby Championship (URC) has left a lot of South Africans who expected the tournament to be easy for SA franchises with egg on their faces.

Four local franchises, the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions, had a tough start to the URC after their move from the Sanzaar’s Super Rugby competition last year.

However, the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks managed to get to the quarterfinals with the Bulls and Stormers securing home berths for the knockouts this weekend.

“It’s been tough in Europe. I think a lot of South Africans thought it was going to be easy, but as we saw it’s been tough for the SA teams.

“But now we are doing really well, three of the four SA teams are in the quarterfinals. That’s great for SA rugby and it’s great for the Bulls to be in the playoffs of the URC and the Currie Cup.”