Huge boost for SA rugby as Cheetahs to play in Europe next season

In a huge boost for SA Rugby, the Cheetahs will play in the European Professional Club Rugby's (EPCR) knockout competition, the Challenge Cup, next season.

The four Shield winners and the next four highest-ranked clubs in the final league table of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will take part in the Heineken Champions Cup with the remaining sides going into the EPCR Challenge Cup.

The Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, who finished in the top eight of the URC, will play in the Champions Cup while the Lions and the Cheetahs will contest the EPCR Challenge Cup.

This means SA teams will cross swords with the best clubs from England and France after already successfully integrating with teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in the URC.