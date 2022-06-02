No target on Sharks' back, says skipper Du Toit of quarter against favourite Bulls

While the Sharks have dominated the Bulls in their previous two United Rugby Championship (URC) meetings, the Durban franchise's captain Thomas du Toit urged his men to tread carefully in their quarterfinal this weekend.

The Bulls welcome the Sharks at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (1.45pm).

Jake White's Bulls have been picked by many as favourites to book their place in the last four ahead of the unpredictable, Springbok-laden Sharks.

When the two teams met early in the URC round-robin format Du Toit’s side won 30-16 at Kings Park in December and completed a double over their rivals with a 29-22 victory at Loftus in February.

But the Sharks failed to secure a home quarterfinal when they lost away to Ulster in the final round of the group stage.