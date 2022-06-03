×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Pumas beat Cheetahs by a single point in Currie Cup match in Bloem

03 June 2022 - 20:50 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Chris Smit of the Cheetahs during the Carling Currie Cup match against Pumas at Toyota Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Bloemfontein,.
Chris Smit of the Cheetahs during the Carling Currie Cup match against Pumas at Toyota Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Bloemfontein,.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Patience and grit helped the Pumas to narrowly beat the Cheetahs 29-28 in a tightly-contested Currie Cup match at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

The Pumas needed the victory at all costs to boost their chances of booking a spot in the semifinals of the domestic competition.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs needed to bounce back from their 46-18 defeat they suffered at the hand of the Griquas last weekend.

Before the Griquas defeat, the Cheetahs had gone for nine matches without a loss and they have now lost two matches in a row.

The two sides scored four tries apiece with Devon Williams (2), Tinus de Beer and Eduan Swart scoring for the Pumas, while Louis van der Westhuizen (2), Gideon van der Merwe and Daniel Kasende crossed the try line for the Cheetahs.

Huge boost for SA rugby as Cheetahs to play in Europe next season

In a massive boost for SA Rugby, the Cheetahs will play in the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) knockout competition in the form of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Veteran flyhalf contributed eight points with his boot but his unsuccessful penalty attempt on 78 minutes cost the Cheetahs the match.

Eddie Fouche’s nine points from his kicking helped the Pumas to clinch victory.

The Pumas are now fourth on the log with 27 points with one game to play in the round-robin format.

Meanwhile, the Griquas defeated Western Province 43-41 at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch in the earlier match on Friday.

The Griquas are third on the log with 31 points ahead of their final game before the semis.

The Sharks are hosting the Lions at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (5pm) in a Currie Cup clash.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Cheetahs back in SA Rugby’s Big Five

Huge boost for SA rugby as Cheetahs will join Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers to play in Europe next season
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls pivot Johan Goosen says URC has proven a lot of South Africans wrong

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, who is itching to get back on the field, believes the United Rugby Championship (URC) has left a lot of South Africans ...
Sport
2 days ago

No target on Sharks' back, says skipper Du Toit of quarter against favourite Bulls

While the Sharks have dominated the Bulls in their previous two United Rugby Championship (URC) meetings, the Durban franchise's captain Thomas du ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers don't read much into Edinburgh stalemate

Stormers coach John Dobson did not hit the rewind button with much frequency when he pored over footage of his team's 20-all draw with Edinburgh ...
Sport
2 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Just the Med-icine they need: Boks get balmy World Cup base

The Springboks will be based in the Mediterranean coastal town of Toulon for the group stages of next year’s  World Cup
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Is it capture?’ — Floyd Shivambu questions Morocco's Caf links after Al Ahly ... Soccer
  2. Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions Soccer
  3. Fredericks on Chiefs’ clear out: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same ... Soccer
  4. More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out Soccer
  5. 'Kaizer Chiefs did the right thing keeping Bernard Parker' Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...