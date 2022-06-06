Stormers good enough, but plenty to fix for URC semifinal
It wasn't their most accomplished performance but the Stormers have found ways of troubleshooting their way to victory.
They downed Edinburgh 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal in Cape Town on Saturday and though they never hit their stride they were able to keep the resourceful visitors at arms' length.
Captain Steven Kitshoff sagely extolled the virtues of winning becoming a habit in the buildup and the Stormers did what they do well often enough to subdue Edinburgh's challenge.
Their pack again excelled and though they didn't get many opportunities in the first half to put Edinburgh's scrum to the test, they won some crucial battles in that department in the second.
Their back row of Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Deon Fourie again bust a gut while their back division, with left-wing Leolin Zas leading the charge, made enough line breaks to keep the visitors on the back foot.
Vacating the blocks quickly at the start and the restart helped separate the hosts from well-drilled and dogged opponents.
Warrick Gelant scored inside the first three minutes, while Ruhan Nel rounded off a superb team try shortly after halftime to nudge the hosts in front, but it was Roos's try that put the issue beyond doubt.
The Stormers also showed great resolve as some reorganisation was required to secure the win. The hosts had to improvise as early as the fourth minute when untried 20-year Sacha Mngomezulu was thrust into the action after inside centre Rikus Pretorius was forced to leave the field with a serious leg injury.
“That was seismic and in the coaches' box we almost laughed because we didn't have Juan de Jongh on the bench,” recalled coach John Dobson. “Rikus was out with a long-term injury, then he plays four minutes. Sacha has only played a bit of Currie Cup. It could have been worse for us.”
Mngomezulu acquitted himself well but had to be replaced late in the game after developing cramp.
It wasn't a polished performance from the home team but knockout matches aren't designed around artistic impression.
“There is a lot of stuff that is fixable. We can improve our maul defence. There were two slight overthrows at the line-out. We can also be more clinical,” Dobson said about his team's attack.
The Stormers also lost the majority of the contestable kicks largely due to visiting fullback Emiliano Boffelli's elasticity.
Edinburgh were very much in the game as the teams disappeared down the tunnel at 10-all at halftime. However, the pressure they operated under — up-front and in defence — gradually took its toll.
“It wasn't a lack of effort. It was accuracy,” reflected Edinburgh captain Grant Gilchrist. “We fought to the death. With their try-scoring ability you don't get second chances off the Stormers.
“The disappointing thing for us is the start of first half and the second half.”
The Stormers play Ulster in the semifinals in Cape Town next weekend.
