Stormers good enough, but plenty to fix for URC semifinal

It wasn't their most accomplished performance but the Stormers have found ways of troubleshooting their way to victory.

They downed Edinburgh 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal in Cape Town on Saturday and though they never hit their stride they were able to keep the resourceful visitors at arms' length.

Captain Steven Kitshoff sagely extolled the virtues of winning becoming a habit in the buildup and the Stormers did what they do well often enough to subdue Edinburgh's challenge.

Their pack again excelled and though they didn't get many opportunities in the first half to put Edinburgh's scrum to the test, they won some crucial battles in that department in the second.

Their back row of Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Deon Fourie again bust a gut while their back division, with left-wing Leolin Zas leading the charge, made enough line breaks to keep the visitors on the back foot.