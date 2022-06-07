Bulls starlet Moodie in Junior Boks squad for Six Nations tourney

The Bulls’ in-form utility back Canan Moodie has been named in the Junior Springboks squad that will represent SA in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy.

The tournament is set to be staged in the European country from June 24 to July 12 where SA and Georgia will battle it out against the Six Nations sides.

Moodie has been in sublime form and a big contributor for the Bulls in their run-up to the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals.

The Junior Boks' 30-man squad boasts several players who have tasted URC actions with their respective sides.