Al Ahly schedule second meeting as Mosimane's future may be up in the air

Al Ahly have remained silent on the outcome of the virtual meeting between coach Pitso Mosimane and the club’s bosses on Tuesday night, but said a second meeting was planned for the weekend.

The club announced on their official website on Tuesday that Mosimane would meet the club’s top brass that night, including president Mahmoud El Khatib, to discuss “preparations for the upcoming period”.

After that meeting, Ahly posted on their website on Wednesday: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, held a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.

“The meeting saw the presence of Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.