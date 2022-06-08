Al Ahly schedule second meeting as Mosimane's future may be up in the air
Al Ahly have remained silent on the outcome of the virtual meeting between coach Pitso Mosimane and the club’s bosses on Tuesday night, but said a second meeting was planned for the weekend.
The club announced on their official website on Tuesday that Mosimane would meet the club’s top brass that night, including president Mahmoud El Khatib, to discuss “preparations for the upcoming period”.
After that meeting, Ahly posted on their website on Wednesday: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, held a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.
“The meeting saw the presence of Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.
“They discussed points regarding the first team’s preparations for the upcoming period. Moreover, they are set to hold another meeting with the team's coach upon his arrival in Cairo on Friday.”
Mosimane could not attend the Zoom meeting in person as he is in Morocco attending a Confederation of African Football coaching course after spending a few days in SA because of the Fifa international window.
Mosimane’s manager Moira Tlhagale confirmed the meeting happened on Tuesday night, but could not go into the details.
“The meeting happened, but there is another one happening this weekend when the coach returns from Morocco,” was all Tlhagale was prepared to say on the matter.
Attempts to get comment from Al Ahly senior official Amir Tawfik drew a blank as he could not be reached on his mobile phone and had not responded to an email at the time of publishing the story. Tawfik’s comment will be added to the story if it becomes available.
Mosimane’s has won six trophies since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020 include back-to-back Caf Champions League titles. He missed a third successive Champions League success when Al Ahly lost to Wydad Casablanca in last week's final in Morocco.
Despite this excellent track record he has consistently been under immense pressure from certain sectors of the Egyptian media, club legends, some pundits and some Al Ahly supporters.
Ahly said the Zoom meeting with Mosimane on Tuesday night was also attended by El Khatib, Mansour, Ghaly, Saleh and Nassef.