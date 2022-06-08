×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

SA players dominate URC Dream Team

Local players stamped their mark in inaugural competition

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
08 June 2022 - 15:48
Top try-scorer Leolin Zas was one of five Stormers to crack the nod in the URC's Dream Team. In close attendance here is Warrick Gelant who was also selected in the side.
Top try-scorer Leolin Zas was one of five Stormers to crack the nod in the URC's Dream Team. In close attendance here is Warrick Gelant who was also selected in the side.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

SA players dominate the United Rugby Championship Dream Team with five players from the Stormers making their way into the select XV.

The Lions are the only South African franchise not represented in the team that was selected by a panel of rugby scribes from the competition's different territories.

The team that was essentially selected based on performances in the league stages of the competition features 10 South Africans and, perhaps curiously, just one player from Leinster, which topped the points table after the regular season.

Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel given a shortlist of 10 players per position, provided by URC StatMaster. The player with the most votes in each position earned a place in the team.

After a slow start SA teams made an impression once they started playing at home in the URC. The fact that three SA teams made the knockout stages may have influenced the voting panel.

Fullback Warrick Gelant, who was injured for parts of the campaign, top try-scorer left-wing Leolin Zas, right-wing Seabelo Senatla, inside centre Damian Willemse and No8 Evan Roos are the Stormers who cracked the nod.

Flank Marcell Coetzee, Lock Ruan Nortje and hooker John Grobbelaar were the selections from the Bulls, while Sharks' props Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit also made it in.

Nortje was named Ironman of the competition for the sheer amount of time he spent on the pitch.

Ulster duo Nick Timoney and James Hume, Leinster's Ross Byrne and Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey and second row Jean Kleyn make up the non-South African contingent.

URC Dream Team: Warrick Gelant (Stormers); Seabelo Senatla (Stormers), James Hume (Ulster), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Leolin Zas (Stormers); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Evan Roos (Stormers), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Marcell Coetzee (Bulls); Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster); Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Ox Nché (Sharks).

URC Award Winners List 2021-22

Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)

Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)

Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (Stormers)

Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Bulls)

Stormers loose forwards a point of difference

The Stormers' transformation from also rans to a team of contenders in the inaugural United Rugby Championship has puzzled many rugby observers.
Sport
6 hours ago

‘We almost closed shop’, says Cheetahs boss Van Reenen as they return to Europe

As things seem to be looking up for the Cheetahs, their CEO Ross van Reenen has revealed if it wasn’t for sizeable financial backing they received ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bulls rising star Moodie in Junior Boks squad for Six Nations tourney

The Bulls’ in-form utility back Canan Moodie has been named in the Junior Springboks squad that will represent SA in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. ‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe Soccer
  3. Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics Soccer
  4. Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision Soccer
  5. Ria Ledwaba goes to court to stop Safa elections Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary