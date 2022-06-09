'He must be proven guilty': Bok coach Nienaber not clipping Jantjies' wings

Elton Jantjies hasn't yet been found guilty of a crime and is thus very much part of the Springbok preparations ahead of the Test series against Wales, the team's coach Jacques Nienaber insists.

Jantjies, who was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act after a return flight from Dubai has been a permanent member of the Bok set-up under Rassie Erasmus and Nienaber.

The latter made it clear that until new information comes to light Jantjies will remain part of the squad.

“Elton wasn't in camp when the alleged incident took place,” said Nienaber. “As we get information we will handle it.

“To my knowledge Elton hasn't been found guilty of anything. That is the way we are handling it.