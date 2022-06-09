Stormers forwards coach Hlungwani sticking to the script but seeking more
The Stormers aren't about to abandon the fundamentals that got them into the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC), assured forwards coach Rito Hlungwani.
He believes there is no need to be weighed down by the sense of occasion, tense up or disappear into their shell when they take on Ulster in the semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
It would after all, be a betrayal of what helped earn the Stormers their elevated log position.
“We don't feel we need to change much. We feel good when we play like a Stormers side,” said Hlungwani in his gruff voice.
It was more or less the same view that was expressed by head coach John Dobson immediately after his side's win over Edinburgh in the quarterfinals when asked if the Stormers need to consider playing a more pragmatic game in the knockout stages.
“No. We need to stay true to who we are. We just need to be more clinical,” Dobson said.
The drive to get better is certainly a drum Hlungwani is perennially beating.
“If we seek improvement every weekend the outcome looks after itself. We just want to keep getting better,” Hlungwani said.
With that in mind the Stormers will probably have to be a lot better than they were against the same opposition in March when they desperately held on for the win against a much weakened side on home soil. That win was achieved in contentious circumstances as Ulster were denied by highly debatable TMO decisions in the closing stages.
Hlungwani needs no reminding the Stormers got themselves into that vulnerable position.
“There we things we didn't do well. There were things we also did well. There are things that we have improved. We weren't at our best.”
He is certainly in full anticipation of a full frontal forward battle against the highly combative Ulstermen.
“There will always be a set-piece battle against Ulster, probably more than with any other team in the competition. They have a good scrum and it is something we are quite aware of. We are anticipating a huge battle upfront.
“They also have very good contestable kicks. We also need to stop their mauls.”
He is hoping the team can draw from the presence of a sizeable crowd on Saturday afternoon. Last weekend they played in front of their biggest post lockdown crowd.
“It is always nice to play at home,” said Hlungwani. “We've had a couple of wins in a row at home.
“We are nice and familiar with Cape Town Stadium now. We love the environment and we love having the fans up there.
“That has given us a little extra motivation. At the end of the day whether we play at home or away we still need to execute our plan.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.