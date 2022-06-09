Stormers forwards coach Hlungwani sticking to the script but seeking more

The Stormers aren't about to abandon the fundamentals that got them into the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC), assured forwards coach Rito Hlungwani.

He believes there is no need to be weighed down by the sense of occasion, tense up or disappear into their shell when they take on Ulster in the semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It would after all, be a betrayal of what helped earn the Stormers their elevated log position.

“We don't feel we need to change much. We feel good when we play like a Stormers side,” said Hlungwani in his gruff voice.

It was more or less the same view that was expressed by head coach John Dobson immediately after his side's win over Edinburgh in the quarterfinals when asked if the Stormers need to consider playing a more pragmatic game in the knockout stages.