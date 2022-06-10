Bok coach Nienaber expecting physical challenge from Wales

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber is expecting Wales to bring a physical challenge for their three-match Test series in Tshwane, Bloemfontein and Cape Town next month.

The Boks start the season against Wayne Pivac's struggling Wales side that finished fifth in the Six Nations with only one win and a first home defeat to Italy.

Things went from bad to worse as Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets failed to qualify for the playoffs of the United Rugby Championship (URC) or European knockout stages.

On the back of these poor performances by Wales and franchises, many people are saying it is going to be a walk in the park for the Boks, but Nienaber doesn’t want to be lulled into a false sense of security.