Ironman Nortje ready for tough challenge from Leinster in URC semi

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje is bracing himself for a bruising battle against fancied Leinster during the anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday.

Nortje said he also used the inaugural season to catch the eye of Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber for the coming international season that starts with a three-match series against Wales next month.

As a reward for his consistent performances during the season, Nortje was last week named the “Ironman” of URC for playing the most minutes in the 18-round league phase.

As he prepared for the match against Leinster, where he is going to test himself against a team laden with Irish internationals, Nortje had the words of his father in his mind.

“My father is the hardest working man I know, who never gives up, and that’s the way I grew up,” he said this week.