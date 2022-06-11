Cheetahs overpower understrength Bulls to top Currie Cup standings

The Cheetahs easily beat an understrength Bulls team 35-5 to finish at the top of the Currie Cup standings at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The top-of-the-table clash turned into a mismatch with the Bulls missing a number of their stars who were part of the team that defeated Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal in Ireland on Friday.

With both the Cheetahs and Bulls having already secured their places in the semis, the clash was going to decide who would take the top spot.

The game never looked in doubt for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs as they went to the break with a 28-0 lead and with a bonus point already guaranteed.