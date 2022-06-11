×

Rugby

Cheetahs overpower understrength Bulls to top Currie Cup standings

11 June 2022 - 19:59 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Chris Smit of the Cheetahs during the Carling Currie Cup match against the Bulls at Toyota Stadium on June 11 in Bloemfontein.
Image: ohan Pretorius/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs easily beat an understrength Bulls team 35-5 to finish at the top of the Currie Cup standings at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The top-of-the-table clash turned into a mismatch with the Bulls missing a number of their stars who were part of the team that defeated Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal in Ireland on Friday.

With both the Cheetahs and Bulls having already secured their places in the semis, the clash was going to decide who would take the top spot.

The game never looked in doubt for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs as they went to the break with a 28-0 lead and with a bonus point already guaranteed.

Louis van der Westhuizen (2), Daniel Kasenda, David Brits, Clayton Blommetjies were the try scorers for the Cheetahs while veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar contributed 10 points with his educated boot.

The overpowered Bulls could only manage just a single try by Stedman Gans deep into the second half.

 The result means the Cheetahs will face the Pumas at home in the semifinals while the Bulls welcome the Griquas at Loftus Stadium for the knock-out clash.

The semis are scheduled for Saturday June 18 and the Bulls are expected to be weakened in that clash as well as they have a URC final against the Stormers in Cape Town on the same day.

