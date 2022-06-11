'One swallow doesn’t make the summer,' Bulls coach White on great win against Leinster

Bulls coach Jake White has said that his side’s incredible victory over much-fancied Leinster on Friday ranks among his best achievements.

The Bulls travelled to Dublin in Ireland as underdogs but they stunned the formidable and star-studded Leinster side by beating them 27-26 in the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

As a result of this memorable victory, the Bulls have booked a place in the inaugural URC final and they will play the winner of the other semifinal between the Stormers and Ulster taking place in Cape Town on Saturday.

Leinster were overwhelming favourites to win this competition after they dominated the URC from the first week until the quarterfinals stage and White’s Bulls knew it would take something out of the ordinary to beat the Irish side at home.

“It’s got to be up there,” said White who led the Springboks to the 2007 Rugby World Cup success.

“To be fair, I said before the game this is an incredible Leinster team. They have dominated Europe for the last couple of years, I looked at their record and in 225 games in Pro14, they lost only 21.

“They have a lot of international players and what was really pleasing was that we started against them in week one and the learnings and understanding of what we needed to do next time we played them were evident today (Friday).

“And that's why I'm so excited because it's not just the fact that we beat them, it's that the group has grown significantly in the last seven months.”

Another pleasing factor for the Bulls is that they pulled off this major upset without having any Boks in their starting line-up.