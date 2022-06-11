Stormers dig deep to beat Ulster and set up mouthwatering URC final against old foes Bulls

This match at a throbbing Cape Town Stadium came to a pulsating climax as the Stormers made a late entry on the scoreboard, if not write a new chapter in their history.

The crowd here went into raptures as an unmarked Warrick Gelant went over unmarked to tie up the scores before Manie Libbok, who was booed a little earlier and who found the fullback with a long-range pass, raised the flags with a nerveless conversion.

It sent the Stormers into the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and a date with the old foe the Bulls here next weekend.

The Stormers prevailed 17-15 over Ulster but not after having to dig deeper than they ever did in the URC or Super Rugby for that matter.