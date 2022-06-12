Stormers coach Dobson lauds prized Bok Willemse after dramatic semi win

“I hope he is all right for next week. He has got some form of compound fracture in his elbow, which is healing. Another week will help a lot.”

Dobson then explained why Willemse is so important to the Stormers cause.

“If anybody oozes blue and white in their veins, bleeds blue and white, it’s Damian Willemse. He wasn’t missing this game for anything.

“When the doctor said he could play, late in the week, he shouted ‘Yes man’ out of the window at people in traffic. He is a special person and a special player, so I am very chuffed. It was amazing, you could see how heavily he was strapped.”

While the Stormers showed remarkable resolve to snatch victory at the death, Dobson was far from pleased with his team's overall performance. They lacked the rhythm and continuity they displayed in the league stages but it perhaps stands to reason as the quality of the opposition in the play-offs was unlikely to allow them the same liberties.

“It was a really frustrating performance,” said the coach. “Our discipline was poor. It was obviously an unsatisfactory experience on the refereeing side.

“We didn't stick to our plan. We dropped a lot of ball. It was a poor performance. We showed heart to come back and to dominate the last 12, 14 minutes with a man down was very special.”