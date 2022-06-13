Stormers coach Dobson braces himself for verbal barbs before URC final

Stormers coach John Dobson is expecting a verbal jousting before Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

The traditional powerhouses will square off after semifinal wins over Ulster and Leinster respectively, and due to the deep rooted rivalry between the protagonists the match will hardly need hyping.

The Stormers and the Bulls are long time foes, but the relationship has turned even frostier in recent times.

“I've got no doubt that is coming,” said Dobson after his team's semifinal win over Ulster. “And I'm sure we are going to read how lucky we are to be here and eating at the top table.”