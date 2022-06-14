Bok coach Nienaber: Goosen could be Test ready by year-end tour

Johan Goosen's international career that stalled in 2016 could be revived on the Springboks' end-of-year tour.

Goosen, who played the last of his 13 Tests in 2016 when the Springboks went down to Wales in the Principality Stadium, injured his anterior cruciate ligament last October. His inclusion in the Springboks' alignment camp in Pretoria has given rise to speculation about his return to the international arena.

“He is somebody we are looking at as cover for flyhalf,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said on Monday.

He was quick to remind that Goosen is a player who has not operated in the current Bok setup.

“Seeing our camp is in Pretoria, we thought it a great opportunity that we get him in and align him with us. He can see how we operate.”