Nienaber explains Bok exclusions of Tambwe, Tshituka and Hendricks

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has shed light on the non-selection of Madosh Tambwe and the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, in his group of 43 players before the international season.

Tambwe has been a much improved player at the Bulls while Vincent Tshituka has been in exceptional form in an often struggling Lions team in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Their absence from the squad was explained in simple terms.

“He [Tambwe] is not an SA citizen. Until he gets citizenship he is not eligible. The same with the Tshituka brothers. There is a lot of speculation about them.

“They need to get citizenship. I know the Tshitukas are busy with a process, I'm not sure if Madosh is.”

Asked by Sunday Times in May whether he is eligible to play for the Boks Tambwe, who is set to move to Bordeaux Begles in the new season, responded: “Yes, last time I checked.

“I've been travelling with the team [the Bulls away in the URC]. I don't know what more will make or deem me South African.”

Asked the same question in March, Vincent Tshituka told the same paper: “We have applied for SA citizenship. It will be a bit of a waiting game, but we are doing everything we can to try to fast-track that process.