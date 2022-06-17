George Whitehead steers Griquas to Currie Cup final

However, a George Whitehead penalty on the stroke of halftime helped the man from Kimberley reduce the deficit to just four points.

The Griquas received another penalty just two minutes into the second half and Whitehead made no mistake in his kick for the poles as he further reduced the deficit to just a point.

With the sides only separated by a single point, the Bulls were dealt a blow when tighthead prop Jacques van Rooyen was sin-binned on 48 minutes for a dangerous tackle.

Whitehead’s boot helped the Griquas to take the lead for the first time in the clash before the match was temporarily suspended as the lights went off at Loftus Stadium.

The Griquas were able to use the numerical advantage to their favour as soon as the lights came back on. Sirgel scored their first try of the night and Whitehead added the extras as the visitors took the score to 16-7.

After excelling with the boot, Whitehead also scored the second try for the Griquas and converted as his side got closer to the big victory.

The Griquas also had a penalty try

Youngster Van der Linde scored for the Bulls on 74 minutes, but their hopes of a comeback were quickly wiped out by the Griquas penalty try a minute later which saw replacement Dyalan Smith being sin-binned.

Mostert also scored for the Bulls on 80 minutes but that was not enough to see his side through to the final as the Griquas won 30-19.

Scorers

Bulls: Try: Lizo Gqoboka, Bernard van der Linde, Juan Mostert Conversion: Mostert (2)

Griquas: Try: Hanru Sirgel, George Whitehead, Penalty try Conversion: Whitehead (2) Penalty: Whitehead (3)

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.