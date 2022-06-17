Springboks wrap up second week of preparation

The Springboks have wrapped up the second week of their preparation camp in Pretoria with coach Jacques Nienaber saying the squad has made good progress.

Minus some players from the Stormers and the Bulls who are playing in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final, the Boks have started preparations for the incoming series against Wales next month.

Reflecting on the preparation camp, Nienaber said he was satisfied with the step-up made by the players over the three weeks, where at some stage they had to be creative due to the limited numbers of players.

“One could see the difference in the quality and intensity of our training sessions this week, so we are pleased with the strides made,” said Nienaber.