Pumas stun Cheetahs to set up 'unlikely' Currie Cup final against Griquas

The “unlikely” Currie Cup final is happening.

The Griquas will host the Pumas in Kimberley on Saturday in a final between two teams that were given little or even no chance at the beginning of the season.

The Griquas beat the Bulls on Friday night in Tshwane and the Pumas staged a late fightback to stun the Cheetahs 38-35 on Saturday at the death to set up this unlikely final.

For the tournament romantics, this will be the first Currie Cup final appearance for the Griquas in 52 years while the Pumas will be appearing in it for the first time in their history.

It is also a massive achievement for coaches Pieter Bergh of the Griquas and Jimmy Stonehouse of the Pumas who operate on small budgets and lose players every season.