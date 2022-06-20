Pumas coach Stonehouse defends Currie Cup as breeding ground for players

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has defended the Currie Cup as an important breeding ground for players in SA.

The tournament came under fire from Bulls coach Gert Smal. He was quoted as saying it has been devalued and belongs in a museum after they lost to the Griquas on Friday.

The Bulls' defeat by the Griquas on Friday night at Loftus denied them passage to the final at the weekend, where they could have had an opportunity to defend their trophy.

The unlikeliest of Currie Cup finals will see Griquas take on the Pumas, who stunned the Cheetahs in the other semifinal on Saturday when they scored two late tries to secure a narrow 38-35 victory.