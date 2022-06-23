×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

SA Rugby welcomes return of full stadiums ahead of Boks' home tours

23 June 2022 - 16:47
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander during the Springboks' press conference in Pretoria.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander during the Springboks' press conference in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has welcomed the government scrapping the last Covid-19 restrictions on sports stadiums, mask-wearing, limits on indoor gatherings, and testing and vaccination rules for those entering the country.

SA Rugby had strongly lobbied the government for the past few months to allow full capacity in stadiums and their requests have been answered favourably ahead of the international season.

The Springboks' home programme starts next month with three incoming tour Test matches against Wales in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town. In the home schedule, which is expected to end in September, the Boks also host New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium and Ellis Park, and Argentina at Kings Park in the Rugby Championship.

Speaking during the Springboks’ team introduction event in Tshwane on Thursday, Alexander said the changes will help unions.

“First, it is important for Springboks to play in front of crowds because the players play for spectators,” he said. “Having those games in full stadiums is important for our unions because they are the ones who are going to host these games. They will use this fundraising exercise to pay their players.

“So it is very important for us to have full stadiums and no masks. You don’t have to produce a certificate to enter the stadiums and that will speed up the process as well because life is back to normal.”

Hope for capacity crowd for Boks-Wales game at Loftus

The Springboks could take on Wales in front of a full house at Loftus Versfeld during the opening match of the incoming series next month.
Sport
1 week ago

Injured Canan Moodie withdraws from Junior Springboks squad for Summer Series in Italy

The Junior Springboks have suffered a massive blow ahead of the U20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy with Bulls utility back Canan Moodie ruled out ...
Sport
3 days ago

Alexander said full stadiums will help unions to cover the costs of hosting matches.

“It will be a saving for the unions, it will be a saving for all the extra stuff that we put around the stadium. But it doesn’t mean that we don’t have to practise safe social distancing — we want to be responsible.

“We might not have Covid-19 like we had before but we still need to act responsibly when we are inside stadiums.”

Soon after the official government announcement on Thursday, Loftus Versfeld moved swiftly to reopen the sale of match tickets for the Springbok Test against Wales on Saturday July 2.

The Test had already sold out in terms of the 50% capacity rule.

Prop Trevor Nyakane, who is based in France with Racing 92, said he is looking forward to returning for the Boks to a packed Loftus, where he played for the Bulls.

“It will be lovely to come back and be able to play in front of a full crowd at the stadium that I last played at here in SA,” he said. “The Loftus faithful will be out in their numbers and cheering, and it will be something special to run out there and represent the country.”

READ MORE

Two years after Covid-19 shutdown stadiums open to capacity crowds

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 - just over two years ago - professional sports stadiums in SA have the go-ahead to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Wales coach Pivac hatching a plan to match Boks

Springboks Jacques Nienaber will only have a full squad in camp for series against the Welsh on Monday
Sport
1 day ago

For Jake, when it comes to Boks abroad there’s no grey, it’s black and white

The former Springbok coach believes the national team must be assembled from local players
Sport
1 day ago

Boks will only have full squad in camp for Wales series on Monday

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has confirmed he will only have a full complement of SA's international-based players on Monday, days ahead of the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs confirm five signings ahead of new season Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns put another good player on loan Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign Bafana Bafana midfield star Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs’ big clear-out continues with more players sent packing Soccer

Latest Videos

40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'
ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA