Stormers starlet Evan Roos wins big at URC awards
Stormers No 8 Evan Roos has been named the Player and Players’ Player of the Season of the Season for the United Rugby Championship (URC) awards.
The 22-year-old Roos, who has been included in the Springboks squad for the series against Wales, helped the Stormers to lift the inaugural URC trophy after a hard fought win over the Bulls in Cape Town last weekend.
He beat off strong competition from the Bulls duo of captain Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortje, Lukhanyo Am of the Sharks, Vincent Tshituka of the Lions and his team-mate Warrick Gelant.
Roos capped a superb season by walking away with three other URC Awards in the form of Next-Gen Player of the Season and the Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season.
“We are delighted for Evan and this award is well deserved given his form and consistency throughout the competition,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
“The fact that he received this honour in a competition featuring some of the best players in the northern hemisphere also shows the depth and quality of players we have in SA and especially young players.”
“The Vodacom United Rugby Championship was launched with the vision of celebrating a new era in world rugby by showcasing the game’s next generation of international stars,” said Vodacom Head of Rugby Sponsorships Liam Dobell.
“Evan Roos emerged as one of the most exciting new young talents in the game this season, and who took the opportunity to test himself against the best and achieved exactly what Vodacom’s support of this competition and SA rugby is all about – taking our passion for the game and helping to shape the stars of tomorrow.”
Vodacom URC Awards Winner List 2021-22
Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)
Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)
Gilbert Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)
Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (Stormers)
Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)
Next-Gen Player of the Season: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
Loch Lomond Coach of the Season: Leo Cullen (Leinster)
Players’ Player of the Season: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
Vodacom URC Player of the Season: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
