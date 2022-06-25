Junior Boks coach Nhleko happy with U20 Six Nations Summer Series win over England
But warns there is a lot of work to do in their next two matches against Ireland and France
Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko was satisfied with the side's 30-22 victory over England in their opening pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series on Friday night in Verona.
The Junior Boks secured this morale-boosting victory through a brace of tries by Suleiman Hartzenberg and one each by Nico Steyn, Cameron Hanekom and Tiaan Lange.
Though he was satisfied with the win to open their tournament, Nhleko was quick to add that they have much work to do for their next two matches against Ireland on Tuesday and France next month.
“We are happy with the win because England are a quality side,” said Nhleko.
“They are physical but we knew what would be coming. However, we pride ourselves on our physicality and our forwards laid the foundation for a good win.”
To beat England, the Junior Boks took a while to get into their stride and Nhleko said it was largely because of rustiness.
“You could see it was our first match because we looked rusty at times. However, we are happy with the victory and we do realise there’s a lot of work to be done before we play the two teams who finished first and second in the U20 Six Nations this year,” Nhleko explained.
Junior Bok skipper and flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu impressed with his distribution and decision-making, however, he had an off-day with the boot.
“Playing against the wind in the first half and going into the lead at the break with an advantage gave us a huge lift,” said Mngomezulu.
“We will enjoy the win, not get carried away and get straight into preparation for Ireland, who are the Six Nations' top side.”
