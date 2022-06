Junior Boks coach Nhleko happy with U20 Six Nations Summer Series win over England

“They are physical but we knew what would be coming. However, we pride ourselves on our physicality and our forwards laid the foundation for a good win.”

To beat England, the Junior Boks took a while to get into their stride and Nhleko said it was largely because of rustiness.

“You could see it was our first match because we looked rusty at times. However, we are happy with the victory and we do realise there’s a lot of work to be done before we play the two teams who finished first and second in the U20 Six Nations this year,” Nhleko explained.

Junior Bok skipper and flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu impressed with his distribution and decision-making, however, he had an off-day with the boot.

“Playing against the wind in the first half and going into the lead at the break with an advantage gave us a huge lift,” said Mngomezulu.

“We will enjoy the win, not get carried away and get straight into preparation for Ireland, who are the Six Nations' top side.”

