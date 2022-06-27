×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Junior Boks coach Nhleko asks for improvement as they prepare to face Ireland

27 June 2022 - 11:25
Junior Boks flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu takes a kick during the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series Pool A match against England in Verona, Italy.
Junior Boks flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu takes a kick during the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series Pool A match against England in Verona, Italy.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

As they prepare to take on Ireland in their second match of the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Italy on Wednesday, Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko is asking for an improvement in performance from his charges.

The Junior Boks started the tournament with a 30-22 victory over England U-20 in their opening pool match on Friday night in Verona but Nhleko wants them to up the tempo as the tournament progresses.

“After our first game, some of our boys were quite happy with the win,” Nhleko said.

“You could see it was our first game and you could also see it was England’s first game. We were a bit rusty in many ways and the important thing was just to get through the game and we are quite happy with the win in itself.

“Performance-wise we were not quite where we needed to be and it’s not being harsh or critical. I am happy for the boys but there are lots of things that we could do better and that is part of the learning curve for the boys.”

Fly-half and team captain Sacha Mngomezulu delivered an eye-catching performance against England, opting to kick in the early stages as SA settled into the contest before a more expansive and aggressive running game took shape.

Junior Boks kick off U20 Six Nations Summer Series with win over England

Junior Springboks kicked off their Six Nations U20 Summer Series campaign with a 30-22 victory over England U20 in their opening pool match on Friday ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It’s a bit early to give away the secrets but we know what he’s capable of,” Nhleko said on his captain’s tactics.

“The biggest thing for the boys in this game, which I’m quite happy about, is that any kick is only as good as the chase, and I thought the chase from Sully [Hartzenberg] was pretty good and that gave us a bit of belief in the game.”

Mngomezulu’s next brief is to lead his side against Six Nations champions Ireland and Nhleko wants his charges to raise their game as they look to make it two wins from two and set up a potential group decider against France next week.

“It doesn’t get any easier, with the top two in the Six Nations, so that’s going to be tough,” Nhleko said.

“What’s important for us is how we recover and to get our details right so we are physically and mentally up for the next one. I think the boys now know the level that’s required for them to perform here.

“We saw [on Friday] that if you don’t take your opportunities, you suffer. If your discipline isn’t there, you suffer. So there’s a couple things we need to sharpen up on.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Junior Boks coach Nhleko happy with U20 Six Nations Summer Series win over England

Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko was satisfied with the side's 30-22 victory over England in their opening pool match of the Six Nations U20 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nienaber unlikely to buck selection trend

As much Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber continues to talk up Wales he is well aware of the imperative to develop his squad for more pressing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Canan Moodie withdraws from Junior Springboks squad for Summer Series in Italy

The Junior Springboks have suffered a massive blow ahead of the U20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy with Bulls utility back Canan Moodie ruled out ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'