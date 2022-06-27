Junior Boks coach Nhleko asks for improvement as they prepare to face Ireland

As they prepare to take on Ireland in their second match of the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Italy on Wednesday, Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko is asking for an improvement in performance from his charges.

The Junior Boks started the tournament with a 30-22 victory over England U-20 in their opening pool match on Friday night in Verona but Nhleko wants them to up the tempo as the tournament progresses.

“After our first game, some of our boys were quite happy with the win,” Nhleko said.

“You could see it was our first game and you could also see it was England’s first game. We were a bit rusty in many ways and the important thing was just to get through the game and we are quite happy with the win in itself.

“Performance-wise we were not quite where we needed to be and it’s not being harsh or critical. I am happy for the boys but there are lots of things that we could do better and that is part of the learning curve for the boys.”

Fly-half and team captain Sacha Mngomezulu delivered an eye-catching performance against England, opting to kick in the early stages as SA settled into the contest before a more expansive and aggressive running game took shape.