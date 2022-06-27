×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Pumas' Stonehouse to coach Carling Champions Team against Italy ‘A’

27 June 2022 - 11:52
Jimmy Stonehouse to coach Carling Champions Team against Italy ‘A’.
Jimmy Stonehouse to coach Carling Champions Team against Italy ‘A’.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/BackpagePix)

Jimmy Stonehouse has been named as coach for the Carling Champions Team to take on Italy ‘A’ at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The exciting 30-man Champions Team is made up of players who were voted for by fans after impressing during the Currie Cup season and also includes Springboks and Blitzboks players.

Stonehouse, who coached the Pumas to Currie Cup success for the first time in their history on Saturday when they beat Griquas in the final in Kimberley, will be in charge along with his provincial management team.

Included in the side are two Springboks, Cornal Hendricks and Embrose Papier, who will be joined by the experience of Victor Sekekete, Nama Xaba, Clayton Blommetjies and Robert Ebersohn.

Hendricks, Ebersohn, Blommetjies and Angelo Davids are the four players in the squad who have represented the Blitzboks.

Nienaber unlikely to buck selection trend

As much Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber continues to talk up Wales he is well aware of the imperative to develop his squad for more pressing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Xaba and the Bulls duo of Keagan Johannes and Simphiwe Matanzima and will feature for the second time in the Champions Match after they appeared last year when the team met Kenya at Loftus.

Carling Champions Team: 15 Clayton Blommetjies (Toyota Cheetahs), 14 Daniel Kasende (Toyota Cheetahs), 13 David Brits (Toyota Cheetahs), 12 Cornal Hendricks (Vodacom Bulls), 11 Angelo Davids (DHL WP), 10 Siya Masuku (Toyota Cheetahs), 9 Keagan Johannes (Vodacom Bulls), 8 Mihlali Mosi (Toyota Cheetahs), 7 Sibusiso Sangweni (Sigma Lions), 6 Nama Xaba (DHL WP), 5 Janko Swanepoel (Vodacom Bulls), 4 Victor Sekekete (Toyota Cheetahs), 3 Robert Hunt (Vodacom Bulls), 2 Marnus van der Merwe (Toyota Cheetahs), 1 Simphiwe Matanzima (Vodacom Bulls)

Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste (Cell C Sharks), 17 Dewald Maritz (Airlink Pumas), 18 Kwenzo Blose (DHL WP), 19 Shane Kirkwood (Airlink Pumas), 20 Willie Engelbrecht (Airlink Pumas), 21 Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls), 22 Tristan Leyds (DHL WP), 23 Devon Williams (Airlink Pumas)

Additional players: Eduan Swart (Airlink Pumas), Keke Morabe (DHL WP), Andries Fouche (Airlink Pumas), Sanele Nohamba (Sigma Lions), Theo Boshoff (Windhoek Draught Griquas), Robert Ebersohn (Toyota Cheetahs), Alwayno Visagie (Airlink Pumas)

READ MORE:

Junior Boks coach Nhleko asks for improvement as they prepare to face Ireland

As they prepare to take on Ireland in their second match of the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Italy on Wednesday, Junior Springbok coach ...
Sport
56 minutes ago

Well done, Pumas, but does the Currie Cup have a future?

With the big franchises focusing on Europe, perhaps its time for a new, incentivised competition for smaller unions
Sport
16 hours ago

Pumas crowned Currie Cup champions

Naas Botha famously coined the phrase “the Currie Cup is not won in May” but the Pumas proved it can be done a month later, and then some.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'