×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Coach Nhleko: Junior Boks ‘won against a good side’ beating Ireland

30 June 2022 - 10:34 By SPORTS REPORTER
The Junior Boks arrive at Payanini Rugby Centre in Verona, Italy, for their match against Ireland Under-20.
The Junior Boks arrive at Payanini Rugby Centre in Verona, Italy, for their match against Ireland Under-20.
Image: SA Rugby/Twitter

The Junior Springboks took control of their pool at the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy when they won their second game on the trot in Verona, Italy on Wednesday evening, beating Ireland by 33-24 in hot and humid conditions.

The conditions at Payanini Rugby Centre made handling difficult, but the SA pack laid the foundation for a solid win against the 2022 Six Nations and Grand Slam champions. The young Boks outscored their opponents by five tries to three, with the final Irish try coming after the hooter had sounded.

With England beating France earlier on the day, the SA U-20s now lead Pool A with a full house of 10 points, followed by the English and French on five points each, while the Irish are yet to open their account.

The Junior Boks dominated the opening half and led 26-3 through four tries and three conversions, while the Irish could only reply with a penalty goal. Ireland hit back with three converted tries in the second half, while the SA U-20s managed one converted try for their second win in a row.

Bafana Nhleko, the Junior Springbok coach, said that while he was happy with the result, he wasn't too pleased with the number of unforced errors.

“Very pleased for the boys because they won against a good side who are the Six Nations U20 champions,” Nhleko said.

“The Irish showed their quality, especially in the second half. It was another great learning opportunity for the boys, and I thought we did well to manage the game despite their persistent pressure.”

The Junior Boks tackle France on Tuesday in their third outing.

Scorers

Junior Springboks 33 (26) — Tries: Cameron Hanekom, Reinhardt Ludwig, Tiaan Lange, Corne Rahl, Lukhanyo Vokozela. Conversions: Sacha Mngomezulu (4).

Ireland 24 (3) — Tries: Dylan O’Grady, Reuben Crothers, Oisin Michel. Conversions: Sam Prendergast (2), Reece Malone. Penalty goal: Prendergast.

READ MORE

Junior Boks coach Nhleko makes changes for clash against Ireland

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has made six changes to his forward pack for Wednesday's second pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series ...
Sport
1 day ago

Moerat quietly confident as he approaches ‘emotional’ Boks debut

Everyone had Salmaan Moerat’s attention, but a lumpy throat tried to outdo him.
Sport
1 day ago

Junior Boks coach Nhleko asks for improvement as they prepare to face Ireland

As they prepare to take on Ireland in their second match of the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Italy on Wednesday, Junior Springbok coach ...
Sport
3 days ago

Boks look to slowly blood youngsters among the seasoned campaigners

Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line for Springbok debuts in first Test against Wales at Loftus on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Deal concluded: Royal AM on the verge of naming Maduka’s successor Soccer
  3. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’ Soccer

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...