Rugby

Bulls snatch Cheetahs loose forward Mihlali Mosi

02 July 2022 - 13:56 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mihlali Mosi has signed a thre- year deal with the Bulls.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Bulls have continued to bolster their squad by signing the eighthman Mihlali Mosi from the Cheetahs.

Mosi, 26, has signed a three-year deal with the Jake White-coached side and is excited about the prospects of playing in the United Rugby Championship and the European Rugby Champions Cup next season.

The player spoke to the media ahead of the Carling Champions match between Italy A and SA team made up of Currie Cup stars from different franchises.

The match is scheduled for 7.45pm at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

“I’m so excited about this move and to know that I will be coached by a coach that won a World Cup. I know there’s a lot that I’m going to learn from him,” Mosi said.

“I’m also looking forward to learning from other loose forwards that the Bulls have. I think they have really good players in that position which will push me to work even harder.”

The Eastern Cape-born player's journey saw him being part of Border rugby in the province and he also represented Walter Sisulu University in the Varsity Cup.

Mosi also spent some time at the defunct Southern Kings Academy and is one of the players that were left stranded when the Kings ceased operation two years ago.

While Mosi believes the Italian side will be a tough opponent for the Carling team, he feels they have prepared well for the clash.

“This is a good team with a few guys that have been in the game for some time now,” Mosi said.

“We have been able to create that bond within and used the opportunity to learn from one another and from the coach, Jimmy Stonehouse.”

Stonehouse is fresh from leading the Pumas to their first Currie Cup title after their defeat to the Griquas in the final.

