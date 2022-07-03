Bok Willemse had every reason to drop the mic after coming of age Test

The Springboks' homecoming in front of a live audience also proved the coming of age of utility back Damian Willemse.

Required to step up and kick a long-range penalty in the last act of the game Willemse did what he had done all of the match by completing the task with poise and precision to hand the Springboks a nerve-jangling 32-29 win over Wales.

When he concluded the match-winning kick he raised his arms but Willemse had every reason to drop the mic en route to the exit.

You know the Boks are at opposites of the points-scoring scale when the crowd breaks into a bout of “Ole, olé ... ” and trailing 18-3 at the break the hosts had to find a way back.

However, some early substitutions in the second half, including the removal of flyhalf Elton Jantjies at halftime, helped provide the spark that got the Boks firing.

With Willemse, who started the game at fullback moving to flyhalf and a steady and composed Willie le Roux taking up station at fullback, the Bok back division got the direction that had eluded them in the first half.

The hosts scored two maul tries through Bongi Mbonambi and his replacement Malcolm Marx before Cheslin Kolbe and a penalty try helped bring the hosts firmly back into the contest.