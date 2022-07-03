Nienaber encouraged by Boks’ fighting performance in second half

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted the first half was not up to standard but was satisfied with his charges’ spirited comeback to beat Wales 32-29 at Loftus on Saturday.

Playing in front of a passionate and intimidating crowd of almost 52,000 spectators, the Boks overturned a halftime deficit of 15 points to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, which moves to Bloemfontein on Saturday.

At halftime, the Boks had only one penalty to show for their efforts but they returned from the break with more purpose to score four tries and land a last-kick penalty.

The three tries were scored by Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe and SA also benefited from a penalty try. Damian Willemse, who was moved up from fullback to flyhalf at halftime, converted the last-gasp penalty.