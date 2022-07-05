Boks make sweeping changes for second Test against Wales

“We said from the outset that we needed to strike a balance between giving our talented young players an opportunity to show what they can do at international level, and winning,” Nienaber said.

“If one looks at the balance between players who have played at this level and those who have performed consistently well for their franchises and clubs, I think we have a nice balance in this squad.

“A number of these players have been with us for a few seasons, while others travelled with us last season to Australia for the Rugby Championship and the year-end tour. And then there are a few new faces who showed during the season that they have the potential to rise to this level of the game, so we are excited to see what they can do on Saturday.

“Wales showed last week that they are fighters and can go for the full 80 minutes and we are expecting nothing different from them this week. This will certainly be a good test for the younger players in the group to measure themselves against some of the best players in Wales, some of whom played for the British & Irish Lions. So everyone knows they will be in for a proper Test on Saturday.”

Nienaber again has a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, with Willemse’s versatility seeing him able to cover flyhalf, centre and fullback. Williams, who has had to bide him time as one of the reserve scrumhalves, provides cover for provincial teammate Jaden Hendrikse.

“We are delighted to see these players get an opportunity at this level and I believe if they play to their potential, they will bolster our depth going forward,” Nienaber said.

“They are all very excited at the prospect of wearing the green and gold, but they also know what Wales will bring on the day and that every opportunity will be important.”

Springbok team to face Wales in Bloemfontein: Warrick Gelant; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi; Handré Pollard (captain) Jaden Hendrikse; Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marcell Coetzee; Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba. Thomas du Toit. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Vincent Koch, Ruan Nortje, Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

