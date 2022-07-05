Elton can take a leaf from the life of Bryan

His substitution at Loftus Versfeld and now omission from the Springbok squad for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein have raised questions about Elton Jantjies’ ability to bounce back and restore his Test credentials.

Jantjies was the easy-to-find target in a Springbok first half littered with miscreants in the first Test, and though his substitution under the cover of the half-time break would have spared him potential booing from the stands, it would still have stung nonetheless.

Jantjies did not crack the nod for the second Test as Bok coach Jacques Nienaber opted to restore Handré Pollard to the No 10 jersey and hand him the captain’s armband for the Test.

Jantjies didn’t make the bench either as the Boks will go into battle with a six-two forwards-to-backs configuration.