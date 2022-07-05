Jimmy Stonehouse: Currie Cup not ‘dead’, it just needs restructuring

While Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, the flavour of the month in SA rugby circles at the moment, will take on anyone who says the Currie Cup is “dead”, the mentor agrees the old domestic competition desperately needs restructuring.

Stonehouse is on a great title-winning streak. He led the Pumas to their first Currie Cup title and lifted the Carling Champion Match trophy in the space of a week.

The 58-year-old coach led his Carling Champion compilation team to a 31-27 win against a strong Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

With SA premier franchises Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions involved in international competition and soon to be joined by the Cheetahs in Europe, some have said the Currie Cup has been devalued.