Rugby

Jimmy Stonehouse: Currie Cup not ‘dead’, it just needs restructuring

05 July 2022 - 14:08 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse wants SA Rugby to restructure the Currie Cup.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

While Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, the flavour of the month in SA rugby circles at the moment, will take on anyone who says the Currie Cup is “dead”, the mentor agrees the old domestic competition desperately needs restructuring.

Stonehouse is on a great title-winning streak. He led the Pumas to their first Currie Cup title and lifted the Carling Champion Match trophy in the space of a week. 

The 58-year-old coach led his Carling Champion compilation team to a 31-27 win against a strong Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

With SA premier franchises Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions involved in international competition and soon to be joined by the Cheetahs in Europe, some have said the Currie Cup has been devalued.

Bulls Currie Cup coach Gert Smal said the competition should be shelved and the trophy was better off in a museum after his side lost their semifinal against the Griquas.

Though Stonehouse doesn’t agree, he believes the competition could do with facelift. The Pumas coach believes a team that wins the Currie Cup should qualify for international competition.

“They definitely have to look at restructuring. Give a team [that wins it] a chance to go up — otherwise what are you playing for?” Stonehouse said.

“SA Rugby have to look at where this competition is going and always look at international competitions for us. If we also can go to another competition then we will feel what it is to play in two or three different competitions,” he said.

Stonehouse was thrilled to win another trophy so quickly after the Pumas’ 26-19 Currie Cup final win in Kimberley two weekends ago, though he said he was not too impressed with the way the Champions team played against Italy.

“We feel great about the win, but I don’t feel so great about the game. I didn’t see everything come together like we planned it. But we won the game and we had to make a few changes because we couldn’t get that fire going,” Stonehouse said.

“Our rugby must be like the Barbarian team, but all the credit must go to Italy A for the way they defended.

“The problem with a set-up like this is [compilation matches] that you don’t have enough time, but that’s not the biggest concern.

“Their [Italy’s] rugby has grown, they are in the Six Nations, and so their international sides are brilliant. They didn’t scrum great, but their line-outs were superb and their defence line too.”

