Bulls appoint former Bok Thando Manana in key position

The Bulls have roped in former Springbok Thando Manana as their new special projects manager, the franchise has announced.

Apart from being a former Boks and Bulls star, Manana is an experienced administrator as he was GM at Eastern Province Rugby Union and served as chair of the SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation (Sareo).

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said they are excited to welcome Manana to the Blue Bulls Company.

“We know Thando’s track record and passion for all things rugby. We have no doubt that he will add great value to the company and rugby in the region.

“He will be structuring a way to align the Blue Bulls Company with SA Rugby and World Rugby’s strategic objectives to professionalise women’s rugby and to establish us as the trendsetters in SA professional women’s rugby.