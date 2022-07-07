Bulls sign exciting loose-forwards Mosi and Maqondwana

In 2018 he was signed by the Lions before heading to Mbombela to feature for the Pumas in 2019 where he showed leadership qualities by captaining the side on a number of occasions.
“We are very happy to have signed Phumzile Maqondwana for the next two years at the Vodacom Bulls,” said White.
“He is definitely one of the most exciting players in the country at the moment. We have no doubt he will add to the depth of our squad and make a great contribution, both as a player and a leader in the upcoming season and beyond.”
Mosi and Maqondwana join Sbu Nkosi, Ruan Vermaak and Dylan Smith who have already arrived at Loftus.
The Bulls have waved goodbye to Arno Botha and Madosh Tambwe, who were instrumental during the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, and Richard Kriel, Raynard Roets, Ruan Delport and Willie Potgieter, who were part of the Currie Cup squad.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
The Bulls have added talented loose-forwards Mihlali Mosi and Phumzile Maqondwana to their squad for the 2022/2023 season.
Mosi, 26, regarded as an explosive ball-carrier with physicality, caught the eye of the Bulls after impressive performances for the Cheetahs.
He has played at flank and at No 8 since the early stages of his career at Walter Sisulu University in the Varsity Cup before switching allegiance to Nelson Mandela University.
After the departure of Arno Botha, Mosi is expected to reinforce the Bulls loose trio department for the next three years of his contract at Loftus.
Nyakane gives voice to bellicose Boks
“We have been keeping a close eye on Mihlali Mosi and monitoring his steady and remarkable progress. We are really pleased to have managed to recruit him to the Vodacom Bulls with a three-year contract,” said Bulls coach Jake White.
“Mihlali will be great value with his skill to a talented group of loose-forwards in our arsenal currently. We are very excited to see what he will bring in the new season and over the next three years.”
Arriving at Loftus on a two-year deal, 25-year-old Maqondwana impressed for the recently crowned Currie Cup champions Pumas in Nelspruit.
He first made his mark when he appeared for the University of Free State’s Shimlas in the 2017 Varsity Cup and was eventually named in the “Dream Team” of that year’s competition.
Bulls appoint former Bok Thando Manana in key position
TimesLIVE
