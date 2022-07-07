Marcell Coetzee happy to be back with Springboks

Springbok flanker Marcell Coetzee is excited to be part of a loose trio combination with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Evan Roos for the second of three Test matches against Wales in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Coetzee, who led the Bulls to the United Rugby Championship (URC) final where they lost to the Stormers a few weeks ago, is one of the sweeping changes made by coach Jacques Nienaber.

As part of Nienaber’s changes, only four players in the match-23 squad retained their places from last week’s last gasp 32-29 victory over Wales at a packed Loftus.

Those players who have retained their places are lock Eben Etzebeth while hooker Malcolm Marx, prop Vincent Koch and utility back Damian Willemse have been included on the bench.