Bok brains trust can draw from 2018

While the number of changes for Saturday's second Test has drawn wide reaction, the Boks still boast 393 caps in their starting XV.
“We have a few new faces but it is guys who have earned their spots. They've been brilliant for their clubs. That's how we do things here, we reward players for playing well. It is exciting to see what they can do,” said Pollard.
The flyhalf who has replaced Elton Jantjies said the team has been training together for two weeks and that there is a lot more cohesion in the squad.
Though the Bok selection for this weekend has drawn criticism from back home in Wales, returning wing Alex Cuthbert had no doubt the hosts will remain redoubtable opponents.
“They have the squad depth and they've selected players who have played well. Hence why they are in the squad,” reminded Cuthbert. “In the past SA perhaps played the same team over and over. They must have great belief in those players.”
While Cuthbert stressed they tried to put the disappointment of the first Test behind them, Wales needed to employ the same mindset they did at Loftus.
“It is going to be absolutely physical, a massive aerial battle and set piece is going to be huge.
“It doesn't matter what team SA plays it is going to be an unbelievably tough game.”
Drawing from history
Wales have also opted to draw from history, though not their most recent skirmish against the Boks. Last weekend's defeat was not the only clash against the Boks in SA in which the Dragons came within a sniff of victory.
In the second Test of their 2014 tour Wales lost 31-30 after Morne Steyn slotted a late conversion to deny them victory but Cuthbert, one of the tourists' outstanding performers that day, recalls the occasion fondly.
“I guess that was one of my more favourable performances,” said Cuthbert. “We wanted the result to be that first Wales team to win here. We were a good side that second Test and probably deserved to win but SA is a team that plays for more than 80 minutes.”
Wales may have a history of drawing a blank after a gun start in SA, but their chances of upstaging the Boks on home soil has never been this fertile.
Teams
SA — Warrick Gelant; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi; Handré Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marcell Coetzee; Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Vincent Koch, Ruan Nortje, Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.
Wales — Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Alex Cuthbert; Dan Biggar (captain), Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas. Substitutes: Dewi Lake Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi; Tomas Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Josh Adams.
Kickoff: 5.05pm
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy)
TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)
Bok brains trust can draw from 2018
Back then the hosts also had to put an underwhelming first Test behind them
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
There are striking similarities in the build-up to the second Test against Wales here in Bloemfontein to the time Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber started their tenure in charge of the Springboks in 2018.
Back then, as is the case now, the Bok management had bigger fish to fry and their three-Test series against England loomed considerably larger than their one-off engagement against Wales in Washington.
They opted to spare their top guns a trans-Atlantic trip in the week leading up to the first Test against England and selected a team with just 134 caps in its starting configuration for the clash in the US capital.
Though their starting team for the first Test against England boasted 320 caps, they went into the clash slightly undercooked and it showed as they won 42-39.
Nyakane gives voice to bellicose Boks
They needed vast improvement if they were going to clinch the series in the second Test that was set for Bloemfontein as is the case here.
Last week the Boks emerged victorious but their 32-29 victory only arrived through the last act of the game.
More similarities
Back then Tendai Mtwarira went into the Test with 99 caps under the belt, while Eben Etzebeth will have the same number at the conclusion of this one.
The Boks made sweeping changes for Saturday's second Test as they spread game time in their ranks with a long-term view towards the Rugby World Cup that is 14 months away.
Back in 2018 the Boks vacated the starting blocks slowly against England but rallied to win 23-12 to clinch the series and it is a memory stand-in captain for Saturday's Test Handré Pollard has held on to.
Pollard who said it was an unbelievable honour to be the Springboks' 64th captain added that that win has been a reference point for the team since.
Marcell Coetzee happy to be back with Springboks
