“If you look at our team, we have players like Thomas du Toit (prop) who captained the Sharks, Eben Etzebeth (lock) who has captained the Springboks before and guys like Handré who have been in the system for a very long time and who know what we want to do on the field.
“The nature of his position also requires him to be one of the game drivers, so the only difference for him this week is that he will have to communicate with the match officials.”
“In all honesty, calling this team a B team is disrespecting the emblem. We have 42 players in the squad, and they have all played well for their clubs and, somehow, we have to give them opportunities.
“We do not have a B team, we have a good balance of guys who have been around and others who have been in form, and we feel it is important to get that balance right.”
Boks stand-in captain Pollard and assistant coach Stick rubbish 'B side' suggestions
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Springbok flyhalf and captain Handrè Pollard and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick have rubbished suggestions that coach Jacques Nienaber has selected a “B side” for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
This comes after Nienaber announced a squad featuring 14 new players in the starting team and six debutants in his match-day squad of 23 players who will be looking to prove themselves.
Pollard, who will become the 64th player to lead the Boks, said he is delighted to be handed the responsibility of leading the side in the absence of regular captain Siya Kolisi.
“It is an honour to captain the Springboks and it is going to be an exciting challenge. My family is here, as my parents are coming to the game as well, so it is going to be a special occasion.”
Marcell Coetzee happy to be back with Springboks
Commenting on the array of changes in the Springbok squad, Pollard said every player deserves to be called up.
“There are a lot of new faces in the squad, but every player deserves his spot as they all played for their franchises and clubs, and we’ will have enough experience on the field as a group.
“I think it is important to give the young guys an opportunity to play in such big games because it can only benefit them in future. This group of players has trained together for the last two weeks and we have built cohesion in the squad.”
Stick was equally adamant about the quality of team they selected.
Pollard expects Esterhuizen to burst back onto the scene
“If you look at our team, we have players like Thomas du Toit (prop) who captained the Sharks, Eben Etzebeth (lock) who has captained the Springboks before and guys like Handré who have been in the system for a very long time and who know what we want to do on the field.
“The nature of his position also requires him to be one of the game drivers, so the only difference for him this week is that he will have to communicate with the match officials.”
“In all honesty, calling this team a B team is disrespecting the emblem. We have 42 players in the squad, and they have all played well for their clubs and, somehow, we have to give them opportunities.
“We do not have a B team, we have a good balance of guys who have been around and others who have been in form, and we feel it is important to get that balance right.”
Nyakane gives voice to bellicose Boks
Pollard added: “We know Wales will get under our skin, but we won’t take a step back. In fact, that usually brings the best out of us. Wales are a tough team. They don’t go away, and they are a physical, but we are prepared for that.
“They also have a good tactical game, so it’s going to be hard Test rugby, but if there is space out wide we will try to take it.”
Pollard was excited about playing in Bloemfontein.
“It is a difficult ground to play at. I played my second Super Rugby game here and I remember we lost. When the Boks come here there is a different feeling to Bloemfontein, so for us it is a special place, and we’d like to keep it that way.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Reluctant 'Beast 2.0' Mchunu ready to carve his path as a Springbok
Bulls appoint former Bok Thando Manana in key position
Bok brains trust can draw from 2018
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos