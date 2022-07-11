×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks to return to script, engage full throttle in search of series win

11 July 2022 - 11:15
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Evan Roos staked a claim for another Test start with his performance in Bloemfontein.
Evan Roos staked a claim for another Test start with his performance in Bloemfontein.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The Springboks will revert to full throttle in selection and strategy when they take on Wales in the series decider in Cape Town on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber left no doubt that it will be pedal to the metal after his team suffered a stinging first defeat on home soil to Wales in Bloemfontein.

His team selection evoked much debate but he will revert to a more predictable line-up for the clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

We're playing for our fans and for SA and the whole team feels that we let this phenomenal crowd down tonight by not getting a victory. Going into the last game it's going to be a final,” Nienaber said.

Wales are certainly bracing themselves for the best SA has to offer.

It will be an interesting selection but it will be the strongest SA team because it is the decider,” said Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

“We go to Cape Town with that opportunity.

“We've had two really tight contests that's come down to the last play. We'd like to think we'll put up a fight next week. Like in the first two Tests. Getting into a tight contest, that's what we're after.”

The Boks will want to put clear distance between themselves and Wales going into the closing minutes.

Nienaber is likely to revert to a team resembling the one he deployed at Loftus Versfeld in the first Test. On the surface it seems he has straightforward selections, but the coach will have to decide: should he go for another six/two split on the bench, who of Damian Willemse or Willie le Roux will start?

Willemse, certainly on the evidence of his performance at Loftus, should again start in the No 15 jersey, with Le Roux covering several bases off the bench.

The rest of the backline largely falls into place as will the pack, though there may be a case to be made for Malcolm Marx's elevation to the starting group. Marx has been outstanding off the bench, while fans in the Mother City will be keen to see Evan Roos pressed into action from the start for the second week running.

Jasper Wiese is, however, the man behind the injured Duane Vermeulen in the pecking order, while Elrigh Louw also has designs on the No 8 jersey.

Without going into detail, Nienaber spoke of insights he gained on his players in the Bloemfontein defeat. What he learnt may be reflected on the bench in Cape Town. Deon Fourie made a telling contribution as a substitute in Bloemfontein but the Bok loose forward queue is long.

Apart from leaving the series in the balance, the defeat in the second Test has seen the Boks lose their place at the top of the world rankings. They will be ranked third in the world when the new list is released this week.

On the back of their win over Japan, France are now the top-ranked team in the world, followed by Ireland who beat the All Blacks in Dunedin. The All Blacks now occupy fourth place, England are fifth, while the Wallabies will be sixth.

READ MORE:

Boks now forced to look at Biggar picture

Jacques Nienaber wiser about his players but the defeat to Wales was avoidable
Sport
16 hours ago

Wales captain Biggar desperate to be part of series decider against Boks

Wales captain Dan Biggar says he's desperate to be part of the series decider against the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Wales vs SA: Dragons scorch Boks at the death

Wales finally broke their duck and Springbok hearts when they stole victory at the death to level the Test series here on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Roos was always destined to be a Bok - former coaches

At Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) in Pretoria, they remember Evan Roos as a young and unassuming boy who would be a Springbok.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was a cashier, a gate controller’: PSL chair Khoza on who can succeed him Soccer
  2. Drama galore on the fourth day of Cosafa Cup as Malawi, Mauritius bow out Soccer
  3. Sundowns make final decision on in-demand striker Peter Shalulile Soccer
  4. Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture Soccer
  5. 'Mhango was mistreated at Pirates,' says Malawi coach Mario Marinica Soccer

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners