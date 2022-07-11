'Dynamite' Damian blasts onto rugby Test scene

Damian Willemse is poised to break into the Springbok starting line-up after a breakout season for the DHL Stormers.

In his fifth Test start, Willemse slotted a 35m penalty after the hooter at Loftus Versfeld, to deny Wales a historic win on SA soil and secure the Springboks a winning start to the 2022 season.

His left arm was heavily bandaged, a holdover from the injury suffered during the league phase of the United Rugby Championship, which had ruled him out of the quarterfinal and should have consigned him to the sidelines for a month.

“Damian’s not scared of anything. The commitment he showed to play for us in the semifinal, when he should have been out for another three or four weeks, was extraordinary,” says Stormers coach John Dobson.

Having missed the quarterfinal victory against Edinburgh, Willemse stunned pundits, supporters and probably Ulster, when he returned the following week for the semifinal — taking up position on the front lines with an 80-minute performance for a 17-15 victory to book a home final.

“Western Province and the Stormers are important to Damian, and the Bok jersey means a lot to him.”

Questions around Willemse’s best position have harassed his short career, one frustrated by constant change.

The SA Schools and Junior Springbok made his Stormers debut in 2017, but over the next four seasons he lived out of a suitcase between playing flyhalf and fullback for the Cape franchise, mingled with sporadic appearances at number 15 for SA.