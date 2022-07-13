Josh Adams: Wales have to be clinical to beat Springboks again

Wales will need to be clinical and use any chances that come their way if they are to achieve a series win over world champions SA at the weekend, said winger Josh Adams.

The tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test against SA in buoyant mood after edging the Springboks 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend to level their series. It was a first victory for Wales in SA and Adams hailed the effort as they came good in the last minutes to snatch the victory.

“Our resolve just to stay in the fight was really good, the forwards kept chipping away. We didn't rush anything, we didn't lose any patience,” Adams said.