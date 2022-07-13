Lood de Jager calls for intensity from Boks in series decider against Wales

Springbok lock Lood de Jager has asked his teammates to show intent and be clinical in execution from the first whistle when they take on Wales in the third and final Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Boks take on the Welsh Dragons with the three-match series on the line and the vastly experienced De Jager wants them to eliminate mistakes and be fully focused on the job at hand.

The Boks started with a win a Loftus but Wales kept the series alive with a spirited win in Bloemfontein last weekend.

“It is basically a final, it is 1-1 and the series is on the line — and I am sure Wales are treating it the same way,” De Jager said.