Springbok prop Kitshoff hoping for a good surface at Cape Town Stadium

Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff is hoping for a good surface at Cape Town Stadium when SA meet Wales in the must-win third Test on Saturday.
The Boks take on the Welsh Dragons with the three-match series on the line at 1-1. The series started with a win by the Boks at Loftus but Wales kept the series alive with a spirited win in Bloemfontein last weekend and it’s the winner takes all in the Mother City.
Experienced front-rower Kitshoff says the last time he played at Cape Town Stadium — for the Stormers, when they beat the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final — the surface was slippery.
“We haven’t played a game there in about three to four weeks, so I am not 100% sure what the surface looks like at the moment,” he said as SA ramped up their preparations in Hermanus for the hugely-anticipated clash.
“With the URC it was a bit slippery and certain areas of the field were not in great shape but we were promised by the groundskeepers that they would fix the surface and hopefully it holds up very nicely this weekend.”
Wales go into the match with winger Alex Cuthbert having been ruled out with injury and there is a question mark over the fitness of captain Dan Biggar and prop Dillon Lewis.
“Wales have a good set-piece and good scrum. You could see in the second half in Bloemfontein that they gained dominance in certain scrums.
“I still think it’s going to be a tough battle when it comes to set pieces and hopefully the surface holds up nicely for both teams to have a full go at each other. Even with their injuries, I still think that they have a quality pack.”
The Boks have conceded silly penalties that have come back to haunt them and Kitshoff wants the forwards to be disciplined.
“From the referee’s point of view, they want to get the game going but you have to have clear dominance within the laws. You have to go through the middle, go straight and any collapse the referee will tend to allow the game to go on.
“As a pack of forwards we want to push straight we want to have clear dominance to earn the penalty. We don’t want to really take corners or walk around the scrums, we want to go through the middle and if it is a clear picture we want the reward for it.”
