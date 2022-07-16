×

Ireland's Sexton praises coach Farrell for historic win over All Blacks

16 July 2022 - 13:41 By Reuters
Johnny Sexton, caption of Ireland (C) and the team celebrate during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton gave all credit to coach Andy Farrell for their “very special” 32-22 win over the All Blacks on Saturday which sealed the three-test series 2-1.

It is the first time in 24 years that New Zealand have lost back-to-back matches at home, and the result sends Ireland to the top of the world rankings with one year left before the World Cup.

“It's a very special day because we're playing against the best in the world. To come down here and do it is very, very special,” Sexton told reporters.

“It's clear how much belief there is. It's starts with the main man with Faz (Andy Farrell). He's come in here. He's changed things.

“It means a lot now. I know in a year's time when the World Cup starts it won't mean anything as we've learnt before, but we'll certainly really enjoy tonight and maybe a couple of more days.”

Flanker Peter O'Mahony was in tears like other Irish players after the historic win.

“It's hard to put into words really. This has never been done before, it's something I never thought was possible as a young fellah, but now the young fellahs back home will know this can be done,” O'Mahony said.

Irish flanker Josh Van Der Flier said it was an incredible feeling to win in one of their hardest challenges on tour.

“This was the goal coming out here. It looked ropey after the first week but I'm unbelievably proud of the group,” Van Der Flier said.

“It was great to finish off with a performance like that. It feels incredible.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said he was disappointed as New Zealand did not perform as they wanted to but praised Ireland for their well-deserved win.

“Massive respect to Ireland, they took on a massive tour and they've been class and deserved the win,” Cane said. 

